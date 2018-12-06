Share story

By
The Associated Press

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A generic drugmaker plans to start selling a slightly cheaper version of the EpiPen in the U.S. early next year.

The penlike injectors are used to treat life-threatening allergic reactions. Brand-name EpiPen, which dominates the market, has been in short supply since spring because of production problems.

Drugmaker Sandoz said Thursday the price of two generic injectors will be $250 without insurance. Two other generics on the market in the U.S. cost $300 a pair. Brand-name EpiPens sold by Mylan cost at least twice as much.

The price people pay varies, though, depending on insurance and discounts.

Most Read Business Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Mylan was blasted in the past for price hikes that pushed the price over $600. It responded by selling its own generic.

LINDA A. JOHNSON