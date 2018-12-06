TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A generic drugmaker plans to start selling a slightly cheaper version of the EpiPen in the U.S. early next year.

The penlike injectors are used to treat life-threatening allergic reactions. Brand-name EpiPen, which dominates the market, has been in short supply since spring because of production problems.

Drugmaker Sandoz said Thursday the price of two generic injectors will be $250 without insurance. Two other generics on the market in the U.S. cost $300 a pair. Brand-name EpiPens sold by Mylan cost at least twice as much.

The price people pay varies, though, depending on insurance and discounts.

Mylan was blasted in the past for price hikes that pushed the price over $600. It responded by selling its own generic.