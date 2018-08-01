LONDON (AP) — Pharmaceutical company Sanofi has begun to stockpile more drugs in Britain than usual as part of contingency plans for delays in deliveries after Britain leaves the European Union.
Hugo Fry, the managing director of Sanofi UK, says uncertainty in the Brexit negotiations has led to planning for a “no deal” scenario. He says “patient safety is our main priority” and it is getting ready for any changes to “customs or regulatory processes.”
Concern is growing in Britain about a no-deal Brexit — abruptly ending 40 years of cohesion and triggering tariffs and border checks that could delay shipments of everything from food and fuel to clothing and cars.
The larger fear is that Britain would drop out of Europe-wide agreements that govern area such as aviation and prescription drugs.
Most Read Business Stories
- Seattle-area home prices this spring rose at fastest rate since 2006 bubble
- Alaska Air faces backlash after gay couple forced to give up seats
- Starbucks opens first Princi bakery in Seattle
- Nation's housing market may be headed for biggest slowdown in years
- Tensions build between 7-Eleven and its store owners