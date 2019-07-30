INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Eli Lilly raised its 2019 forecast after a jump in sales from the diabetes treatment Trulicity helped push the drugmaker to a better-than-expected second quarter.

Revenue from the once-weekly treatment climbed 32% to top $1 billion, helping Lilly counter declines from top sellers like the insulin Humalog and the erectile dysfunction drug Cialis.

Overall, Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Co. earned $1.33 billion in the three-month period that ended June 30. That compares to a loss of about $260 million in last year’s quarter, when acquisition charges weighed on results.

Earnings, adjusted for amortization and research and development costs, totaled $1.50 per share.

Analysts expected, on average earnings of $1.46 per share, according to Zacks Investment Research.

Lilly’s revenue came in nearly flat at $5.64 billion.

The drugmaker now expects adjusted earnings to range from $5.67 to $5.77 per share up from its previous forecast for $5.60 to $5.70 per share.

Advertising

Analysts expect, on average, earnings of $5.67 per share, according to FactSet.

Lilly shares edged up 78 cents to $109.50 in pre-market trading. The stock had fallen 6% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has risen 21%.

Lilly shares have risen 13% in the last 12 months.

_____

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LLY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LLY