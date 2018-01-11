If the San Francisco-based online file-storage company— last valued by private-market investors at about $10 billion — follows through on going public, it will become one of the highest-profile technology companies of late to seek a stock-market listing.

Dropbox filed confidentially with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which companies that are generating less than $1 billion a year in revenue can do, affording it time to make its preparations away from the glare of potential investors.

The company is aiming to begin trading on a stock market in the spring, one of the people briefed on the matter added, cautioning that the timing of an IPO is fluid and may change.

Representatives for Dropbox declined to comment on the filing.