At least 53 drone teams have been recruited to help with damage assessment, in the wake of Hurricane Florence.

With the remnants of Hurricane Florence continuing to deluge the southeastern United States, a small army of drones is being deployed to identify and fix damage caused by flooding.

At least 53 drone teams have been recruited to help with damage assessment, said Brian Reil, spokesman for Edison Electric Institute (EEI), the Washington-based industry group coordinating utility-recovery efforts. Each team usually brings more than one drone, and the force collectively includes 100 to 160 operators, he said.

While the storm has weakened into a tropical depression, areas of North Carolina are experiencing unprecedented flooding. Hundreds of roads have been shut, making it dangerous or difficult to access areas to restore power.

“Drones are being used in the communities where the wind and rain have died down,” Reil said in an email Monday. “In many cases, crews are not able to gain access to the most heavily damaged and flooded areas until the storm clears and it is deemed safe for them to enter.”

Their numbers may seem small compared with the roughly 40,000 utility workers mobilized to provide assistance, but drones can provide faster access to flooded or otherwise dangerous areas. Local providers including Duke Energy and Southern are deploying aerial gear fitted with infrared and high-zoom sensors that can inspect substations, locate malfunctioning solar panels and even help to restring power lines.

While utility drones may be pivotal, there’s a concern those owned by other companies or curious individuals could interfere with rescue and recovery. In a news conference Friday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper told enthusiasts to keep their craft on the ground.

“We don’t want people to fly these drones and put people’s lives and properties at risk,” he said.

It’s unclear how many drones are in the Southeast right now, said EEI’s Reil. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is limiting personal drone flights in the disaster area.

The agency warned this week of “significant fines” for hampering emergency operations. By noon Monday, 14 drones were approved to operate in the area, FAA spokesman Les Dorr said. Most were for news gathering, while the rest were for search and rescue or utility inspections, he said.

Duke, Southern and the New York Power Authority were among utilities that sent drones to aid recovery efforts after Hurricane Maria ravaged Puerto Rico this past year. For Florence, the New York Power Authority has offered as many as six drones with two crew members apiece, spokesman Paul DeMichele said. They are on standby along with transmission and generation experts, he said.

Insurers including Travelers Cos. and United Services Automobile Association say they also will use the technology to inspect properties and collect evidence for claims after the storm has passed. Travelers has almost 600 trained drone pilots, said Jim Wucherpfennig, the company’s vice-president for property claims.

“Certainly that will be a key piece of our response here for Florence,” he said.