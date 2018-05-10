RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada officials say the selection of the Reno-based drone operator Flirtey for a national test program aimed at increasing the use of unmanned aircraft will be a “game-changer” for the delivery of emergency medical supplies in the region.

The 10 sites announced Wednesday include projects ranging from monitoring crops and oil pipelines in North Dakota to applying mosquito-killing treatments in Florida.

In Nevada, the focus will be on drugs and medical equipment.

Flirtey drones already have delivered automated external defibrillators used to jumpstart the hearts of cardiac arrest victims as part of a joint emergency program with first-responders in Reno. The company also anticipates future deliveries of EpiPens for severe allergic reactions and Narcan for opioid overdoses.

Flirtey CEO Matthew Sweeney says they expect just one of their drones operating in Reno will save one life every two weeks.