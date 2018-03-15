LOS ANGELES (AP) — Grammy Award-winning rapper Drake helped Twitch break its record for the most-viewed stream by joining gamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins to play “Fortnite.”
There were 630,000 concurrent viewers at its peak on the live-streaming platform Wednesday.
The rapper and singer says he’s been playing the popular video game for a month or two.
He played with “Ninja” and then they were joined by rapper Travis Scott and Pittsburgh Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.
Most Read Business Stories
- Boeing 787 being converted to VIP jet has unusual accident at Moses Lake airfield
- Toys R Us to close all 800 of its U.S. stores
- Facebook, with 2,000 employees in Seattle, expands into new building VIEW
- Boeing’s 737 hits historic milestone: 10,000 planes VIEW
- 118 gender-bias complaints at Microsoft, but firm found only 1 was ‘founded,’ lawsuit says