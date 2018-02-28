NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A researcher’s report on economic disparity is set for release in New Orleans.

Mayor Mitch Landrieu’s office said in a news release that the report by Keen Independent Research focuses on whether there is a level playing field for minority- and women-owned businesses in the city.

A draft of the report is set for release at a midday Wednesday event that will include a panel discussion on the findings.

Keen Research was chosen in 2016 to conduct the study. Release of the final report is expected by May.