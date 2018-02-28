NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A researcher’s report on economic disparity is set for release in New Orleans.
Mayor Mitch Landrieu’s office said in a news release that the report by Keen Independent Research focuses on whether there is a level playing field for minority- and women-owned businesses in the city.
A draft of the report is set for release at a midday Wednesday event that will include a panel discussion on the findings.
Keen Research was chosen in 2016 to conduct the study. Release of the final report is expected by May.
Most Read Stories
- APNewsBreak: Woman tells police Steve Wynn raped her in '70s
- Liberals outnumber conservatives for first time in Washington state, Gallup poll shows | FYI Guy
- How ‘Hitler’s car’ ended up parked in Medina
- Seattle-area home market was nation’s hottest for 2017 — and cheaper areas from Bellingham to Spokane weren’t far behind
- Washington state lawmakers make speedy move to shield their records from the public