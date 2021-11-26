Global markets reeled Friday — with the Dow tumbling more than 800 points at the opening bell — after the discovery of a coronavirus variant in South Africa raised new pandemic worries.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 2.2 percent in early trading, while the S&P 500 was off 1.4 percent and the Nasdaq nearly 1 percent.

The sell-off followed reports Thursday of a new COVID-19 variant known as B. 1.1.529. World Health Organization officials are concerned about the variant’s high number of mutations, though they emphasized that it will take several weeks to understand what that means for vaccines and testing.

“What we do know is that this variant has a large number of mutations, and the concern is that when you have so many mutations it can have an impact on how the virus behaves,” WHO COVID-19 technical lead Maria Van Kerkhove said in a livestreamed news conference Thursday.

The sell-off was global: Europe’s Stoxx 600 index plunged 2.8 percent. Japan’s Nikkei dropped 2.5 percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was down 2.6 percent.

Travel-related stocks took a beating as British and German governments moved to limit travel from southern African countries, according to The Associated Press. At least one case of the new variant has been detected in Belgium, according to a health official there. COVID-19 cases in Germany have already been rising amid a surge that one official said is “more serious than at any point in the pandemic,” according to the AP.

United Airlines stock was trading down 10 percent, while American Airlines and Delta were off 8.7 and 9 percent, respectively. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings fell 9.5 percent, and Carnival Corp. was down 10.3 percent.

Oil prices also fell sharply. Brent crude, the global benchmark, shed 8.1 percent, while West Texas Intermediate crude lost 7.3 percent.

Meanwhile, investors poured into stocks that did well during last year’s relative lockdown. Zoom Video Communications was up roughly 9 percent. Peloton gained about 4 percent.

The virus news comes after a spate of positive economic news in the United States. The Labor Department estimated that weekly jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, plunged to 199,000 last week, the lowest level in 50 years. The Commerce Department estimated that retail sales jumped 1.7 percent in October.