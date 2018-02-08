BusinessNation & World Dow Jones industrial average falls more than 750 points, or 3 percent, as market extends its losses Originally published February 8, 2018 at 12:40 pm Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press NEW YORK (AP) — Dow Jones industrial average falls more than 750 points, or 3 percent, as market extends its losses. The Associated Press Next StoryMassMutual expanding in Bay State, cutting in Connecticut Previous StoryBoeing reportedly talks to parts supplier Woodward as services unit hunts for deals