CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Forecasters are warning of near-record water levels and millions are under evacuation orders as Hurricane Dorian creeps up the Southeastern coast of the United States.

Dorian appears likely to get dangerously near Charleston, which is particularly vulnerable since it is located on a peninsula.

A flood chart by the National Weather Service projects a combined high tide and storm surge around Charleston Harbor of 10.3 feet (3.1 meters). The record is 12.5 feet (4 meters), set by Hugo in 1989.

Businesses are boarded up around the city, and some people have been in shelters for days. The Category 2 storm was still off the eastern coast of Florida on Wednesday and moving slowly to the north.

A hurricane warning covers about 500 miles (805 kilometers) of coastline.