The post-recession surge in home values is increasing the equity that owners have in their houses. It’s also tempting homeowners to convert some of that equity to cash by borrowing against their property.

Tapping a home’s equity can be a good idea — or a terrible one — depending on the circumstances.

Robin Tan, a financial planner with KMS Financial Services in Kirkland, generally cautions owners against using their homes as piggy banks to pay for such desires as vacations and home-entertainment centers.

A wiser course, he says, is for homeowners to use their working years to pay off the mortgage, thereby lowering their expenses in retirement.

Sometimes, though, it makes sense for homeowners to borrow against their equity.

A home-equity line of credit might help pay for a child’s college education, especially if the interest rate for the credit line beats the rates for conventional college loans.

Tapping a home’s equity might make sense in financial emergencies, or for short-term needs, Tan said.

Homeowners who are refinancing to a lower interest rate can also tap some of their home equity to pay off high-interest credit cards. But the strategy becomes self-defeating for homeowners who again pile on the consumer debt by wielding their charge cards.

— George Erb