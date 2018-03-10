A friend tracks his progress from providers of his retirement plan. But that’s not so much actual financial advice as it is logging into your account online and seeing the landing page that most investment companies provide.

Your Funds

I congratulated a young friend recently on becoming engaged to be married and he asked me a question about finances, saying he wanted some “human help” with determining the best way to manage his money.

Pat is in his early 30s and is a schoolteacher. He has been a frugal saver for as long as I have known him.

Hearing that he wanted advice from a human, I assumed he was working with a robo-adviser, one of the many firms that have popped up to help consumers — but especially millennials and Generation Xers — get a handle on their finances.

Instead, Pat told me that most of his advice comes from the providers of his retirement plan. “Mostly, I’m just tracking my progress with them, and they tell me about my asset allocation,” he explained.

I didn’t think much about that until T. Rowe Price recently unveiled its “Retirement Savings and Spending Survey,” which examined the behaviors and attitudes of more than 3,000 savers, and found that many Gen Xers cited tracking their investment progress as their “preferred” type of “investment advice.”

“I think we are looking at the new advice,” said Anne Coveney, senior manager of retirement thought leadership at T. Rowe Price. “Advice today includes tracking, so they want to know ‘Am I on track? Am I saving enough? If I save at the rate I am saving, what will I have in retirement?’ And that is very meaningful to them.”

Yet with the return of volatility to the market, constant and consistent tracking — and attaching meaning to routine numbers — also can be hazardous to your wealth.

Emotionally, it’s easy to check your progress every day during a bull market. The numbers seem to be always in your favor; that was particularly true in 2017, when the market went on a long run of low-volatility months, when down days were an anomaly and the growth was slow and steady.

Investors turned giddy at the start of 2018 as the market rocketed to new highs, only to feel ill when volatility returned at the end of January.

But far more than the selection of investments or the tracking of a portfolio on a regular basis, what investors most need from a financial adviser is emotional discipline, the ability to stick with the plan they have developed regardless of what is happening in the marketplace.

In fact, the ability to track a portfolio on a minute-by-minute basis is increasingly accompanied by the ability to trade it that frequently too.

Put human emotion into the crucible of a market in crisis, and you have a recipe for making moves at the worst possible times.

It’s why Jack Bogle, founder of the Vanguard Group — the world’s largest investment company — and father of the first index fund — has always disliked exchange-traded funds, noting that the indexing strategies most ETFs pursue work best when used in a buy-and-hold fashion.

Bogle has always worried that when index strategies are held in a trading vehicle — and ETFs, unlike traditional mutual funds, are built to be traded on a moment’s notice — investors will eventually lose their resolve and pull the rip cord.

In fact, part of Pat’s desire for human advice is that the tracking he was getting from the two investment companies he works with was saying that everything was OK and on track despite his portfolio being down a few grand over the last six weeks.

“How can everything still be good — how can it tell me I am making progress and am on the right track — when I’m down a bunch of money,” he asked.

That hand-holding and reassurance is what human advisers do well that robo-advisers struggle with. It’s why the T. Rowe Price study found that 40 percent of Gen X investor/savers felt that working with a human adviser would be the best choice for them. Another 40 percent said a mix of human and robo, the combination Pat is now considering, would be their preferred option.

Peter Lynch, the famed investor turned author (manager of the Fidelity Magellan fund during its heyday), once noted that “The key to making money in stocks is to not get scared out of them.”

And yet, the proliferation of financial apps, savings programs and online account access makes it easy to get scared, and to decide that account balances represent meaningful progress reports.

For many investors, the key to not getting scared is the same as maintaining calm in the middle of a scary movie; don’t look at the screen too often, because you know there will be a lot of things that make you uncomfortable and jumpy.

Lynch also noted that he spent about 15 minutes a year focused on where the market is going; it’s hard to look at your portfolio — especially as it jumps around with the daily headlines — and not want to spend time focused on where the market is going.

The moral to this story is not that financial apps and robo-advisers are somehow bad, because they’re not. Pat noted that seeing his balance grow and seeing that a comfortable retirement on a teacher’s salary is possible gave him the confidence to save and invest more at a time when his friends were mostly blowing their paychecks.

Tracking progress isn’t bad either, provided it is kept in perspective.

For average investors, progress happens over time, slowly. It ignores setbacks and step-backs and uses those opportunities to slog forward with a momentary discount on price.

Confusing the ability to track progress for financial advice could make someone thing that their long-term movement is less important than what the market is giving them on any given day.

Keep that in mind the next time you check account balances and think it’s time to change your investing habits.