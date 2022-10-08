Like children of seemingly any age, I loved cartoons when I was a kid.

But as a child who was interested in money, the quirky comic character who always intrigued – even though he spawned love-hate feelings I only recognized decades later – was J. Wellington Wimpy, typically just known as Wimpy, of Popeye fame.

He was no hefty action hero, living up to his draggy image.

I loved his one-liners and quick thinking, always seemingly about money.

Wimpy would “gladly pay you Tuesday for a hamburger today.” I’d watch him weasel his way around paying for things, getting items for free by simply promising to pay for them down the line.

And then I realized that he presumably never paid for them down the line; even if his intentions were good, that made him a mooch, a behavior I have never admired at all.

Advertising

Fast forward to today and it’s why I am naturally skeptical of the “buy now, pay later” [BNPL] programs that have become increasingly popular over the last few years, with the biggest operators seeing their business grow tenfold or more since 2019.

What seemed mostly innocuous — most BNPL loans range from $50 to $1,000 — as an alternative form of credit for online purchases looks different in the harsh light of raging inflation and rising interest rates.

Consumers readily took on Wimpy’s persona – volunteering to gladly pay soon for the item they want to buy today — without even thinking about the consequences.

Yet BNPL is a Venus flytrap of finance, beautiful to look at, terrible to get too close to, and chances are the upcoming holiday season will prove that out. Unlike old cartoon mayhem, the punch in the mouth that will be suffered by some consumers and the economy more broadly will not be a laughing matter.

In Wimpy’s day, buy now pay later was known as “layaway,” the key difference being that layaway plans [still available today] don’t deliver the product until everything is paid up.

Advertising

BNPL plans are a form of interest-free credit that gives the consumer the product now, with the loan repaid typically over four installments. The first payment functions as a down-payment on the purchase, and the deals are subject to late fees if subsequent payments are missed.

These programs have been legitimized by retailers pushing them at the online checkout point. Borrowers do tend to be younger and lower-income, although plenty of users have credit-cards and other payment options available, but instead gravitate toward BNPL because they like knowing exactly what they owe, how often and for how long.

Plus, this financing typically is easy to get and fast; applicable interest rates vary widely, and while consumers tend to think they are getting a deal, the fine print is the only place to confirm whether rates are better than what’s available on credit cards.

But Hugh Tallents, senior partner at cg42 — a consulting firm that looks at competitive strategies — says that buy now, pay later is “nothing more than a payday lender dressed up as something that shouldn’t be at a tech company.”

That comparison should make consumers wary, because payday lenders — who make ultra-short-term loans with easy approvals but outrageous interest rates — are widely viewed as predators, trapping borrowers who can’t meet payments into a cycle of taking out new loans to repay the old ones. Their offerings can bridge the gap to the next payday, but often widen the financial chasm a consumer faces later.

BNPL is particularly dangerous because, according to a recent cg42 survey, nearly 80%of consumers don’t feel the programs actually involve debt.

Advertising

A layaway plan isn’t debt, because the product isn’t purchased until the last payment is made. With “buy now and pay later,” borrowers have taken on an obligation.

“People are spending future paychecks that they haven’t earned and have no guarantee of earning, in an environment where inflation is still high, wages are still well behind that inflation and we are starting to see layoffs and a hawkish Fed policy that is intended to create additional unemployment,” Tallents said in an interview on my podcast, “Money Life with Chuck Jaffe,” earlier this week. “So all of that wraps itself up in the idea that this is not going to be a good situation for people, particularly young people who are reliant on this to supplement the way in which they live their lives on a daily basis.”

The problem is that BNPL can be habit forming. Who doesn’t like Wimpy’s approach when they can get away with it at no perceived cost?

But if consumers are starting to pay this way now — at a time when they can afford these things — there’s a question of what will happen if they continue to mortgage future earnings as the environment becomes hostile to such behaviors.

Expect to see sellers add more charges and fees and penalties — just as credit-card issuers did as that industry emerged — and more consumers being declined credit. [If you find yourself having issues with a BNPL service or product, submit a complaint online to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau at consumerfinance.gov, or call the agency at (855) 411-CFPB [2372].

Because buy now pay later lending is relatively new and hasn’t lived through an inflationary period before, its impact on the broader economy will be hard to measure, but Tallents expects a BNPL debt bubble to hit this winter, fueled by massive use of the programs over the holidays and lasting until regulation controls growth “and/or the wheels fall off for the consumer.”

Sponsored

Sadly, the people most affected by the problem will be those who can least afford it.

If you haven’t dealt well with credit cards and debt in the past, don’t be fooled by buy now, pay later.

It’s the Wimpy way — literally and figuratively — to manage money, and you’re better off eating your financial spinach and staying strong against anything that would encourage overspending and overextending credit in today’s inflationary market.