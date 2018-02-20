ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Domino’s Pizza Inc. on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $93.3 million.
The Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company said it had profit of $2.09 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were $1.94 per share.
The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.94 per share.
The pizza chain posted revenue of $891.5 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $902.2 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $277.9 million, or $5.83 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.79 billion.
Domino’s Pizza shares have increased 17 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 17 percent in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DPZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DPZ