Domino’s Pizza stock shares tumbled the most in more than a decade as delivery problems and lower demand caused fourth-quarter sales to fall short of Wall Street expectations and led management to cut targets for revenue growth.

Shares of the pizza chain were down about 12% Thursday, on track for the steepest slide since 2010, while Papa John’s, which also reported slack North America sales, slumped 9%. The rout erased nearly $2 billion in combined value from their market capitalizations.

Both companies’ shares are now down roughly 40% or more from their pandemic peaks in 2021, when demand from holed-up customers surged. Now the focus is inflation, which is pushing more people to prepare meals at home rather than pay for delivery.

Domino’s is also grappling with a driver shortage. Executives have been reluctant to tap third-party delivery options, dubbed 3PD, like GrubHub or DoorDash, instead seeking to solve that dilemma within the Domino’s system.

The quarterly results and forecast are a “large step back in the company’s business model recovery and perhaps adds fodder to the bear case that 3PD has permanently altered the competitive landscape for delivery-centric pizza players for the worse,” Jon Tower, an analyst at Citigroup, wrote in a note.

Andrew Charles, a Cowen analyst who rates Domino’s market performance, wrote Thursday’s results and guidance “justify revisiting the conversation” around third-party alternatives.

Domino’s said it’s facing “macro-economic headwinds,” particularly in its U.S. delivery business. It reduced its two- to three-year targets for global retail sales and unit growth, and said 2023 results for these measurements will be at the bottom end of the expected ranges.

Wednesday was also a brutal day for shares in Domino’s largest franchisee based on store count, Australia-based Domino’s Pizza Enterprises. It tumbled 24%, the most since 2005, following worse-than-expected first-half earnings and sales.