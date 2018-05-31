CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $160.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chesapeake, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 67 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.19 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.23 per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $5.55 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.57 billion.

For the current quarter ending in August, Dollar Tree said it expects revenue in the range of $5.47 billion to $5.57 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $5.57 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $4.80 to $5.10 per share, with revenue ranging from $22.73 billion to $23.05 billion.

Dollar Tree shares have dropped 10 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has climbed nearly 2 percent. The stock has risen 23 percent in the last 12 months.

