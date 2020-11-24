NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Tuesday:
BlackRock, up $16.43 to $699.30
The investment management firm is buying Aperio for just over $1 billion in cash.
Nutanix, down 26 cents to $28.21
The enterprise cloud platform services provider beat analysts’ fiscal first-quarter earnings forecasts.
Dycom Industries, down $12.52 to $65.71
The provider of specialty contracting services reported weak third-quarter revenue.
Cabot, up 74 cents to $44.85
The chemical company gave investors an encouraging profit forecast for its fiscal first quarter.
Ambarella, up $10.14 to $76.51
The video-compression chipmaker’s third-quarter earnings beat analysts’ forecasts.
Best Buy, down $8.50 to $113.54
The electronics retailer refrained from giving investors a financial forecast because of the uncertainty surrounding the virus pandemic.
Anaplan, up $4.97 to $67.22
The software developer gave investors an encouraging forecast after beating analyst’s third-quarter financial expectations.
Dollar Tree, up $13.74 to $111.35
The discount retailer handily beat Wall Street’s third-quarter profit forecasts.