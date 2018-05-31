GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dollar General Corp. (DG) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $364.9 million.

The Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of $1.36 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.40 per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $6.11 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.19 billion.

Dollar General expects full-year earnings to be $5.95 to $6.15 per share.

Dollar General shares have increased almost 4 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has climbed nearly 2 percent. The stock has increased 32 percent in the last 12 months.

