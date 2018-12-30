The kennel project started as just a way of showing noise-control technology that’s now available in cars but often invisible to the consumer.

Ford Motor has developed a prototype quiet kennel for dogs by using noise-cancellation technology created for high-end vehicles sold in Europe.

For years, veterinarians have urged people to find quiet space for their pets because holiday fireworks can terrify the animals. They run away, get hit by cars, develop anxiety and stress that can lead to injury and self harm. Dogs have an acute sense of hearing that is far superior to humans, so loud noises can be especially painful and upsetting.

The Ford quiet kennel design detects noise and transmits opposing frequencies. In addition to noise cancellation, the structure also has a soundproofing component and an automatic door.

Dogs in the quiet kennels hear less sound and feel less vibration. The sound systems are located in microphones around the dog bed in the kennel.

The kennels are not available for purchase and not yet being produced.

“We’re not in the dog kennel business,” said Anthony Ireson, director of marketing and communications for Ford Europe.

But if someone wants to develop the prototype? Ford is open to the idea. “If there’s enough interest, we’ll explore the technology” for production, he said.

The project started as just a way of showing technology that’s often invisible to the consumer and now available in cars, Ireson said. “It’s hard to demonstrate what can be done. This is the first of a series we’re doing about how our vehicle technology impacts life in other ways. This just struck a chord.”