Amazon announced last week that it plans to acquire One Medical, a primary care provider that serves roughly 767,000 members and 188 medical offices across the country.

The $3.9 billion deal marks another expansion into the health care industry for the tech giant that has already launched its own pharmaceutical business, telehealth service, wearable device and COVID-19 testing labs.

The acquisition adds physical office space to Amazon’s health care portfolio but it isn’t its first foray into offering patient care: It launched its own health service, Amazon Care, for Seattle-area employees and later expanded it to employees nationwide.

As Amazon continues to expand its health care footprint, we want to hear from those already using its services. Do you have health care through Amazon? Tell us about your experience.