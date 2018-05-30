NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — A distilling company plans to establish a new bottling plant at the site of a former Pillsbury plant in southern Indiana.

The $66 million project from Metairie, Louisiana-based Sazerac Co. was announced Wednesday. Officials say the development in Floyd County is expected to create up to 110 jobs by 2021. The plant is located in New Albany across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky.

The plant is the company’s first in Indiana and it will expand Sazerac’s alcohol processing, blending, packaging and distribution capabilities.

The new facility is scheduled to be operational by the end of 2018. The Indiana Economic Development Corp. offered Sazerac up to $900,000 in conditional tax credits and up to $150,000 in training grants. The former Pillsbury plant has been vacant since closing in 2016.