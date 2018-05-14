SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky distillery’s visitor center is expected to open next year.
Bulleit (BUL’-liht) Distilling Co. said construction will begin soon on its $10 million Visitor Center in Shelbyville.
Bulleit said in a news release Monday the center will include interactive education experiences, bourbon tastings and retail space. Tours will highlight the whiskey-making process and include a visit to founder Tom Bulleit’s office.
Company and local officials gathered Monday to celebrate the start of construction.
Most Read Business Stories
- Amazon has been looking outside Seattle to add jobs for years — and now trend is accelerating
- Student-loan debt stresses out a new elementary school teacher | Money Makeover
- Flipkart CEO steered around Amazon to deliver Indian consumers to Walmart | In Person
- 5 home inspection mistakes buyers and sellers make
- After head-tax vote, Amazon resuming work on one building, but unsure of plans for another
About 30 full- and part-time employees are expected within two years of opening.
Parent company Diageo’s Stitzel-Weller Distillery in Louisville will continue tours and remain a stop on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail tour. Diageo’s other brands include Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff and Guinness.