LOS ANGELES (AP) — California has finalized hundreds of pages of rules governing the nation’s largest legal pot market, but the dense regulations are unlikely to settle long-running disputes over testing and home deliveries.

Even if imperfect, the rules were welcomed by many in the industry who have been contending with shifting temporary regulations since the state began broad legal sales last year.

By far the biggest dispute focused on deliveries.

The rules will allow home marijuana deliveries statewide, even into communities that have banned commercial pot sales.

The regulation by the state Bureau of Cannabis Control was opposed by police chiefs and other critics who predict it will create an unruly market of largely hidden pot transactions, while undercutting control by cities and counties.

The dispute could end up in court.