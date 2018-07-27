ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Disneyland has agreed to raise the minimum wage for employees at its California theme park to $15 an hour.
Disneyland Resort announced the 40 percent increase on Thursday and says it will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2019.
As part of a deal with labor unions, the resort says it will immediately increase the current minimum of $11 an hour to $13.25. It’ll be at $15.45 in 2020.
The deal affects more than 9,700 employees, including those working in attractions, store operations and costuming, among others.
Most Read Business Stories
- Seattle's Showbox apparently to be demolished for apartment high-rise
- Nation's housing market may be headed for biggest slowdown in years
- Seattle's F5 Networks cuts 230 jobs, plans to close Massachusetts office
- Alaska Air focuses on boosting revenues and cutting costs as rising fuel prices erode profits
- Nissan profits plunge on slumping sales, rising costs
Disneyland President Josh D’Amaro says in a statement that the resort is paying workers $15 an hour three years ahead of a new California law requiring workers be paid that amount. He says that shows the resort’s “commitment and care” for its employees.