Walt Disney World has been hungry for land and has just purchased about 235 more acres to add to its Central Florida empire. What the theme park plans to do with all this empty space is a mystery.

On Monday, one of Disney’s companies, Compass Rose Corporation, bought about 235 acres of land just west of Disney’s Oak Trail Golf Course, according to Orange County records.

The Orlando Businesses Journal reported that Compass Rose bought the land for $6 million from Lake Reedy LLC.

Disney could not be immediately reached for comment and no word has been put out how the land will be used.

This isn’t Disney’s only recent land purchase.

In January 2019, Disney’s 215 Celebration Place LLC bought 1,575 acres for $11 million in Osceola County, court records show. Before that, it bought 965 acres for $23 million from nearby B-K Ranch in December 2018.

Disney has made no announcements about potential uses for the land, but it is located near other Disney golf courses.

When theme parks purchase large amounts of land, it’s worth paying attention.

Universal Studios recently announced it would be opening a third theme park on 750-acres of land it has been slowly acquiring.