NEW YORK (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. and Twitter say they will create live content and advertisements in sports, news and entertainment from the entire Disney portfolio.
This includes sports content from ESPN, as well as videos from ABC, the Disney Channel, Marvel and other Disney properties
Financial terms were not disclosed.
Live video is important to Twitter as it courts users to think of it as the place to check what’s happening at the moment.
