BURBANK, Calif. — The Walt Disney Co. has talked about plans to start a Netflix-style streaming service for two years. On Thursday came the big reveal.

D-Day, as some in Hollywood called it.

In a lavish presentation on the Disney lot, Robert A. Iger, Disney’s chief executive, offered long-awaited details about his counterattack on the tech giants that have moved into the entertainment business. The linchpin is Disney Plus, a new subscription video service dedicated to movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, the “Star Wars” franchise, National Geographic and Marvel.

In a differentiator from rival streaming services, subscribers will be able to download all Disney Plus content for offline access.

To market Disney Plus, the company vowed to use the full reach of its empire as it has never done before, starting with a “Star Wars” fan convention in Chicago this weekend. Disney will also mobilize its cruise line, global theme parks, retail stores, hotels and television networks, including ESPN and ABC.

Disney said it intended to roll out the streaming service in Europe and Asia starting next year.

The presentation, inside Soundstage 2, home to the original “Mickey Mouse Club,” began with a 14-minute sizzle reel highlighting Disney’s vast library, which now includes Fox movies like “Titanic,” “The Sound of Music,” “Avatar” and “Alien.” Iger called the library “a treasure trove of long-lasting, valuable content” that “no other content or technology company can rival.”

Iger added, “It was important to remind you that we’re starting from a position of strength, confidence and unbridled optimism.”

The moment amounted to a turning point in the streaming wars. For the first time, a traditional media company demonstrated the firepower needed to compete with Silicon Valley in the fast-growing realm of online video.

Disney’s plans could have failed to impress, along the lines of what happened to Apple last month when it staged a similar event focused on its streaming ambitions. Apple trotted out celebrities but offered few specifics — nothing on pricing, no launch date, barely any footage.

Disney has a mixed track record with technology, struggling to find a winning strategy with video games and failing to capitalize on tech-related acquisitions like Maker, a YouTube-based video supplier.

Unlike Apple, Disney unveiled footage from original shows that are headed to Disney Plus. One live-action series is called “The Mandalorian.” Set in the “Star Wars” universe and created by Jon Favreau, the show cost an estimated $100 million for 10 episodes, on a par with earlier seasons of HBO’s extravagant “Game of Thrones.”

Disney also demonstrated the Disney Plus app. The simple user interface, with movie and television tiles arranged against a dark background, will look familiar to any Netflix, Amazon or Hulu user. There will be “recommended for you” rows of suggested shows and movies, as well as the option to “continue watching” programs.

There will be tiles dedicated to the Disney brands, including Pixar, ‘Star Wars’ and National Geographic. Each time a user hovers over a brand tile, an animated image is set off — fireworks blasting behind the Magic Kingdom for the Disney tile or a comic book flip for Marvel.

Users can make a personalized avatar using characters from Disney’s intellectually property — like Buzz Lightyear or Moana.

While the presentation’s target audience was Wall Street — analysts were invited to attend — the presentation was also aimed at potential Disney Plus subscribers. Disney also discussed its broader streaming business, which includes Hulu, ESPN Plus and Hotstar, which has 300 million monthly active users in India.

Disney will “likely” bundle its disparate services at a discounted price, according to Kevin Mayer, chairman of the company’s Direct-to-Consumer and International division. Mayer said Disney was “actively evaluating” international strategies for Hulu, which operates exclusively in the United States. (Unlike Netflix.)

Will Disney greatly expand Hulu’s budget? Randy Freer, chief executive of Hulu, said it planned to expand original programs but did not say by how much.

With Disney’s acquisition of much of 21st Century Fox, it now owns 60 percent of Hulu, giving the service a majority owner for the first time in its history. (The other companies with ownership stakes include Comcast, at 30 percent, and AT&T’s Warner Media.) Hulu now has 25 million subscribers. It added 8 million last year.

Most analysts have sky-high expectations for Disney Plus, which the company styles as Disney+.

“Our confidence in the resilient success of Disney+ comes from the company’s unmatched brand recognition, extensive premium content and unparalleled ecosystem to market the service,” Alexia Quadrani, an analyst at J.P. Morgan, wrote in a recent report. Bank of Montreal and Cowen and Co. both upgraded Disney’s stock before Thursday’s presentation.

“We expect Disney+ to see very fast early adoption,” Doug Creutz, an analyst at Cowen, wrote in a report Tuesday that also highlighted strength at Disney’s theme parks and coming movies like a live-action “Lion King.”

Michael Nathanson, a media analyst at MoffettNathanson, estimated in a report Tuesday that Disney Plus could lose as much as $1.8 billion annually through 2023, with programming as one major expense. Add in losses from Hulu and ESPN Plus and Nathanson expects Disney’s streaming division to lose roughly $3.8 billion this year and next.

At least nine new movies are in production or advanced development for Disney Plus, with budgets ranging from $20 million to $60 million. Disney is remaking two musicals from its animation library as live-action films: “Lady and the Tramp” (1955) and “The Sword in the Stone” (1963). Other new films include “Togo,” a period adventure about a sled dog, and “Noelle,” starring Anna Kendrick as Santa’s daughter.

Marvel Studios is working on three Disney Plus shows. One will focus on Loki from the “Avengers” movies, with Tom Hiddleston reprising the role. Another “Avengers” star, Elizabeth Olsen, will reprise her Scarlet Witch character in a second series. A third show will be associated with “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” with Anthony Mackie returning as the Falcon.