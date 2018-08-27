ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Walt Disney World would be able to use more part-time workers and it would take longer for new workers to transfer jobs under a proposed contract that also would increase starting minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2021.
New details emerged Monday about the contract proposal that Disney World’s unionized workers will vote on next week.
Existing workers would see their wages increase by at least $4.75 an hour by the time the contract ends in 2022.
The deal covers more than half of the Florida resort’s 70,000 workers. It was reached late last week after about a year of negotiations.
If the contract is ratified, Florida workers each will receive a $1,000 bonus that Disney had paid to other workers following last year’s tax cut by Congress.