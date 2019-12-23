Dish Network’s Sling TV is gearing up for a big election news cycle, with the addition of Fox News, MSNBC and CNN’s HLN to its live TV streaming service. But the change comes with a price increase, the second since its launch almost five years ago.

Subscriptions to the multiscreen Blue plan will rise to $30 a month from $25, Sling said Monday in a statement. The sports-loaded Orange plan will also increase by $5 to $30 a month. The combination package, which was $40, will now be $45 a month, up $5.

Sling TV is one of the largest live online TV service, with 2.7 million subscribers. And even with the price increases, it is still one of the lowest- priced services available online. AT&T Now, previously named DirecTV Now, has about 1.1 million customers and the price starts at $50.

Sling is now offering all customers 10 hours of free Cloud DVR storage for recorded shows and has a 50-hour option for $5 a month.

Live TV is one facet of a much larger online streaming industry dominated by services like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon.com’s Prime Video. The growth of streaming options, including the new Walt Disney Co.’s Disney+ and AT&T Inc.’s upcoming HBO Max, has hastened the decline in traditional cable and satellite TV subscriptions.