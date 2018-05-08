ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Dish Network Corp. (DISH) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $367.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 70 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The satellite television provider posted revenue of $3.46 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.5 billion.

Dish shares have dropped 29 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 45 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DISH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DISH