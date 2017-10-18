“American Chopper” will return to the Discovery Channel next year, five years after its first run on the network ended.
The reality series follows feuding father and son motorcycle builders Paul Teutul (TUHT’-ehl) Sr. and Paul Teutul Jr. as they put together chopper-style bikes for a high-profile roster of clients.
Discovery says the revived series will focus on the Teutuls struggle to reinvigorate their businesses and reconcile their fractured relationship.
“American Chopper” ran in different incarnations on Discovery Channel and TLC from 2003 through 2012. A special episode featuring Shaquille O’Neal was released in 2014.
Discovery calls “American Chopper” one of the channel’s most popular series ever. It followed Newburgh, New York-based Orange County Choppers and the father’s eventual split with his son.
“American Chopper” returns to Discovery in early 2018.