NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Discover Financial Services Inc., down 44 cents to $101.90.

The credit card issuer and lender expects an increase in net charge-offs in 2023.

Procter & Gamble Co., down $3.08 to $142.42.

The maker of Crest toothpaste and Charmin toilet paper warned that commodity prices continue to squeeze profits.

KeyCorp, down 79 cents to $16.45.

The bank’s fourth-quarter financial results fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

H.B. Fuller Co., down $2.75 to $69.08.

The adhesives company reported weak fourth-quarter earnings and revenue.

Allstate Corp., down $7.79 to $124.64.

The insurance company gave investors a disappointing financial update.

Vornado Realty Trust, down 90 cents to $22.17.

The real estate investment trust reduced its dividend.

Comerica Inc., up $3.90 to $69.84.

The banking and financial services company reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.

InterDigital Inc., up $2.79 to $62.10.

The wireless technology R&D lab gave investors an encouraging update on its fourth-quarter earnings.