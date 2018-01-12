NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:
Dillard’s Inc. up $4 to $70
Department stores and other retailers rose after the Commerce Department said retail sales climbed in December.
Facebook Inc., down $8.40 to $179.37
The social media site says it’s making changes that will show users fewer posts from brands and fewer videos.
BlackRock Inc., up $17.61 to $555.53
The investment bank had a strong fourth quarter than analysts expected.
Aflac Inc., down $6.75 to $84.94
The Intercept reported that the insurance company manipulated its earnings and didn’t disclose several lawsuits against it.
GameStop Corp., down $2.20 to $17.76
The video game retailer reported weak sales over the holidays and gave a disappointing profit forecast.
Finisar Corp., up 48 cents to $22.74
The fiber optic component supplier said Chairman and CEO Jerry Rawls stepped down and named Michael Hurlston as CEO.
Advanced Micro Devices Inc., down 12 cents to $12.02
The chipmaker confirmed that some of its processors are vulnerable to a security flaw known as “Spectre.”
SunTrust Banks Inc., up $1.03 to $68.89
Banks continued to climb as interest rates increased, which lets them make more money from lending.