NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:

Dillard’s Inc. up $4 to $70

Department stores and other retailers rose after the Commerce Department said retail sales climbed in December.

Facebook Inc., down $8.40 to $179.37

The social media site says it’s making changes that will show users fewer posts from brands and fewer videos.

BlackRock Inc., up $17.61 to $555.53

The investment bank had a strong fourth quarter than analysts expected.

Aflac Inc., down $6.75 to $84.94

The Intercept reported that the insurance company manipulated its earnings and didn’t disclose several lawsuits against it.

GameStop Corp., down $2.20 to $17.76

The video game retailer reported weak sales over the holidays and gave a disappointing profit forecast.

Finisar Corp., up 48 cents to $22.74

The fiber optic component supplier said Chairman and CEO Jerry Rawls stepped down and named Michael Hurlston as CEO.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc., down 12 cents to $12.02

The chipmaker confirmed that some of its processors are vulnerable to a security flaw known as “Spectre.”

SunTrust Banks Inc., up $1.03 to $68.89

Banks continued to climb as interest rates increased, which lets them make more money from lending.