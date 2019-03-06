NEW YORK (AP) — Digital darling BuzzFeed has gone retro chic.
The online media company handed out 20,000 newspapers printed on actual paper during a publicity stunt Wednesday.
It joked it was “testing a new technology.”
The company is best known for its viral posts and quizzes and has a well-regarded news division.
Cheeky treatments in the special edition included a cover story entitled: “How Momo Went From Viral Hoax to Viral Hottie.”
Other articles delved into entertainment, food and millennial burnout.
There also was a serving of politics — sort of. One tasty tidbit advised against hiring Democratic Sen. Cory Booker, a “teetotaling 2020 presidential candidate,” as a bartender for your next party.
The newspaper included 12 pages, including a back page devoted to advertising.