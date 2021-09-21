Many employers in Washington hope the end of pandemic unemployment benefits on Sept. 4 spurs a surge of job applicants and helps end a painful labor shortage.

Whether that turns out to be the case has yet to be seen. In the meantime, The Seattle Times wants to hear both from workers and employers affected by the end of pandemic benefits.

If you were collecting pandemic benefits, did the end of benefits lead you to search for a job? If you’re an employer who has been short-staffed, has the end of benefits coincided with an increase in job applicants? Your experiences will help shape our coverage.