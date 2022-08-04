If you get a mushy fry the next time you visit Dick’s Drive-In, don’t blame the cooks: blame the Washington potato shortage.

A delayed harvest and fewer seedlings planted means Washington’s famously fry-able potatoes are in short supply this year. Fries made from any other spuds just aren’t the same.

“We are at the very end of the season on our Washington potatoes and they are not producing fries up to our standards,” the Seattle-based restaurant announced on its website and Facebook page earlier this week. The restaurant said if a customer finds a fry that “isn’t satisfying,” bring it back to the window for a replacement.

What makes a Washington potato special? It’s more than just state pride — it’s science.

Potatoes from Washington are drier than other spuds, which means they fry to a crisp on outside with a nice fluffy texture inside. They also typically have fewer internal blemishes.

“We grow generally higher quality potatoes in Washington than come from Idaho,” said Tim Waters, a regional vegetable specialist at Washington State University. “They fry more consistently, and they’re a nicer looking product generally.”

Advertising

But right now, there’s a shortage of these coveted Washington spuds.

Typically, potato growers plant the crop in late February and early March, then harvest from around the Fourth of July through the fall months. The potatoes from the early harvest get shipped out right away to restaurants, while the crop harvested later in the season goes into storage. Those storage potatoes can usually satisfy demand until the next season.

This year, the harvest was about two and a half weeks late because of unseasonably cold and rainy spring weather. Washington growers also planted fewer plants this year after the potato wart disease was detected on Canada’s “spud island,” one of Washington’s biggest seed suppliers.

Washington not only produces high quality potatoes but large quantities of them, Waters said. The state grows 20% of the country’s potatoes, according to the Washington State Potato Commission, and growers here harvest twice as many tons of potatoes per acre than the average U.S. producer.

Advertising

As the Dick’s Drive-In post reminds customers, “New potatoes are coming out of the ground as you read this!”

Waters confirmed the harvest is underway statewide, but it will take a week or two for suppliers to get the spuds out of the ground, washed, packaged and delivered to their final destinations.

“It’s good to eat local, right?” Waters said. “That’s the other part of it — some pride in our state and what we produce.”