NEW YORK — WeWork may be best known for its co-working spaces, but the company has grand ambitions and is expanding into the hospitality and wellness industries. It now has WeLive, which rents fully furnished apartments for a night, a week or months at a time. And it recently opened Rise, its first gym and spa. What’s it like to live in the WeWork bubble? I decided to find out and spent a day eating, sleeping, working and working out in WeWorld. A brief diary:

Monday

5 p.m. — Take the subway to the financial district and check into WeLive, the company’s apartment building at 110 Wall Street. Get a tour of the amenities — hot tubs, pool tables and bars.

6 p.m. — Drop by a wine tasting at a bar on a residential floor and meet Yehuda Silbermintz, a computer engineer working for a food-delivery startup, Food to Heal. Ask him what it’s like to work at WeLive. “It’s a grown-up dorm,” he says approvingly.

He and his co-founders share a three-bedroom apartment, which doubles as their office, down the hall. At the apartment, a spontaneous dinner party has erupted. One of the co-founders, Nika Chandramohan, had cooked an egg and tofu curry, and is inviting strangers in to sample the food. An investor in the company has dropped by with home-baked chocolate-chip cookies.

7:30 p.m. — Pick up some tasty soup, salmon, mushrooms and cauliflower ($32) from the Westville on the ground floor of the building. Take dinner up to the communal dining room and meet three brothers who have founded a protein-infused iced coffee company. They are hosting a dinner with some social-media influencers and handing out samples, and beer.

8:30 p.m. — Retire to my studio apartment for the night on the 26th floor. There is a spacious bathroom, plenty of closet space, a comfortable bed tucked into a discreet nook, a couch, a desk and a small kitchen ($3,250 a month, and utilities). Turn on the TV and watch the end of “The Bachelor.” Can’t believe Arie gave a rose to Krystal.

10 p.m. — Lights out. Have toddlers at home, and this is a chance to bank some sleep.

Tuesday

6:30 a.m. — Wake up earlier than planned. Didn’t sleep well. Bed not so comfortable after all.

7 a.m. — Chug the free bottle of iced coffee, read the news on my iPhone and pack my stuff.

8 a.m. — Walk a half-mile through the pouring rain to 85 Broad, a skyscraper in the financial district. In the basement is Rise. (Memberships from $100 to $360 a month.) Get a tour of the space, which features treadmills, boxing bags, saunas and massage studios.

9 a.m. — Take a flow yoga class with a teacher named Jooin Im, who bookends the class with a poetry reading. Nothing like a few sun salutations and oms to start the day.

10:15 a.m. — Soak in the mineral bath, then take a shower. Nice skin-care products by Malin & Goetz.

11 a.m. — Finally ready to get to work. Grab a kale salad ($11) and a protein shake (also $11) from Rise, and head up to a WeWork on the 27th floor of 85 Broad.

Noon — Wash down lunch with some free coffee, take a call and leave WeWork. Back to the real world.