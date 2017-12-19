BOSTON (AP) — Offshore wind farm developers are submitting proposals for large-scale operations off Massachusetts.
Deepwater Wind CEO Jeff Grybowski says his company will submit two proposals by Wednesday’s deadline for firms seeking to supply at least 400 megawatts of offshore wind energy to Massachusetts power companies.
One plan calls for about 25 turbines generating 200 megawatts of power. The other is a 50-turbine operation able to generate 400 megawatts, or enough to power about 200,000 homes.
The Rhode Island-based company opened the nation’s first offshore wind farm last year, a five-turbine array off Block Island.
Two other companies — Bay State Wind and Vineyard Wind — also are expected to vie for the lucrative contracts. All three have secured federal water development rights off Martha’s Vineyard for their projects.
A decision is expected next year.