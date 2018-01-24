FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Developers of a $98 million high-rise complex planned in downtown Fargo have found a new hotel partner.

KFGO radio reports Chicago-based Aparium Hotel Group will be the third partner in the 18-story Block 9 Project.

Aparium will replace TMI Hospitality, which pulled out of the project about five months ago. The other two partners are the Kilbourne Group founded by philanthropist Gov. Doug Burgum and the R.D. Offutt Company.

The project planned for what is now a parking lot will include office and retail space, a hotel, condominiums, a parking ramp and a renovated city plaza.

City commissioners last year approved $15.5 million in tax breaks for the project. It’s expected to break ground sometime this year and open in 2020.

Information from: KFGO-AM, http://www.kfgo.com