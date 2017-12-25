ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) — A developer in the St. Louis area has pleaded guilty to bilking two investors out of more than $724,000.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Paul Creager, of Wildwood, entered the pleas Thursday to two federal counts of wire fraud. His sentencing is scheduled for March 21.
Prosecutors say that between June and September last year, Creager solicited investments in exchange for an ownership stake in his construction business. One investor gave him $100,000, and the other invested more than $624,000.
But Creager was hiding a $3.2 million, high-interest loan from his investors that was secured by virtually all his business and personal assets. Prosecutors say that when Creager’s lender foreclosed, the investors were wiped out.
Most Read Stories
- Snow arrives in Seattle, just in time for Christmas
- If there’s ever a time for Earl Thomas to talk to Cowboys, this definitely wasn’t it | Matt Calkins WATCH
- ‘Holy cow, so the train is actually on the road?’ The wreck of Amtrak 501 VIEW
- Richard Sherman calls out Seahawks fans after Cowboys win for jumping ship: 'You should be ashamed'
- Amtrak crews express concerns about training on new route where train derailed | Times Watchdog
___
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com