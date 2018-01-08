DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan checked out the site of the city’s upcoming auto show with a tour on Monday.

The mayor walked through the still-under-construction spots where General Motors, Fiat Chrysler, Toyota and many other automakers will show off their latest creations starting in about a week.

Duggan shook hands with workers and others as he took a tour alongside Chairman Ryan LaFontaine and other officials representing the North American International Auto Show.

Carmakers will debut dozens of new production vehicles and experimental concept cars during the three-day media preview, which gets underway on Sunday. Starting Jan. 20, the public can see hundreds of cars on display at the Cobo Center convention hall downtown.