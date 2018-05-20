DETROIT (AP) — Detroit is hosting a global conference that aims to highlight economic challenges facing cities and examine ideas to boost their financial health.
The Lincoln Institute of Land Policy on Monday kicks off its three-day International Conference on Municipal Fiscal Health at the Westin Book Cadillac Hotel. Among the policy makers and government officials scheduled to attend are Detroit’s Chief Financial Officer John Hill and Michigan State Treasurer Nick Khouri.
Organizers say the event also is expected to include a workshop on Detroit’s recovery following its exit from municipal bankruptcy.
The institute is a private nonprofit foundation that researches use, taxation and stewardship of land. Its work includes education, training, publications and events.
