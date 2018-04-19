DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and other area elected leaders are scheduled to discuss how business and education can help develop a skilled workforce for the region.

Duggan will join Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel, Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson and Wayne County Executive Warren Evans on Friday in Cobo Center for the 8 Mile Boulevard Association Annual Leadership Luncheon.

Organizers say the event is expected to attract more than 800 business owners, elected and other officials to the convention center in downtown Detroit.

Eight Mile Road is Detroit’s northernmost city limits and is a business corridor for each of the three counties.