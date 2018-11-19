ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says a deal to bring Amazon’s second headquarters to Queens will cost taxpayers “nothing” — even though they’re on the hook for $325 million in direct grants to the company.
Under the deal announced last week, the state will also give Seattle-based Amazon $1.2 billion in tax breaks over 10 years.
The Democratic governor argues the state will come out far ahead when billions of dollars in new tax revenues from the company is factored in.
Critics of the deal say the state is giving away too much to lure one of the world’s biggest companies.
Most Read Business Stories
- Dispute arises among U.S. pilots on Boeing 737 MAX system linked to Lion Air crash
- More stores closing on Thanksgiving as online shopping booms; here's what's open, closed in the Seattle area
- Boeing hit with what may be first U.S. suit over Lion Air crash
- U.S. pilots flying 737 MAX weren't told about new automatic systems change linked to Lion Air crash
- Will Amazon's HQ2 sink Seattle's housing market?
Cuomo defended the deal Monday, saying on New York City public radio the state beat out dozens of other contenders who were offering bigger subsidies.