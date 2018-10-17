WASHINGTON (AP) — With the GOP tax plan contributing to rising federal deficits, Democrats are warning that Republicans will seek cuts to Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security to balance budgets if they keep control of Congress in the election.

It’s a familiar message for Democrats, who have long campaigned on the idea that Republicans want to gut those “entitlement” programs. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell fueled the Democratic attacks this week when he said it’s entitlement spending, not the GOP tax plan, that’s responsible for deficits.

Democrat Cheri Bustos of Illinois said McConnell “showed his hand.”

But McConnell is giving little indication entitlement reform is on his to-do list for the next Congress. Republicans have a good chance of retaining the Senate majority in the election, but control of the House is uncertain.