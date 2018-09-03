A demonstration in support of Marriott hotel employees outside the Westin Seattle ended with the arrests of 21 people who blocked traffic and refused to move.

A demonstration in support of Marriott hotel employees outside the Westin Seattle on Monday afternoon ended with the arrests of 21 people who blocked traffic and refused to move, police said.

The protesters included members of UNITE HERE Local 8, which represents workers in the hotel, food service and airport industries in Washington and Oregon.

The union’s contract expired May 31 and since then the employees have worked without contracts. The union says the two sides are far from reaching an agreement on issues including pay, job security and working conditions.

Workers say they don’t have regular schedules and never know if they’ll have enough hours to support their families, according to the union.

Police officers responded to reports of a demonstration near Fifth Avenue and Virginia Street around 4 p.m., the police department said. Shortly before 6 p.m., the incident commander ordered all protesters to move to the sidewalk. Twenty-one protesters remained in the street and were arrested. They were booked into King County Jail, police said.

The Labor Day protest in Seattle was one of several held nationwide in support of Marriott workers. More than 100 people in total were arrested, the union said.