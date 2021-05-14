Delta Air Lines will require new employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 starting Monday.

The airline won’t impose the same requirement on current employees, more than 60% of whom are vaccinated, a Delta spokesman said Friday. Delta has about 74,000 employees.

CEO Ed Bastian told CNN he will encourage current employees to get vaccinated but won’t require it “if there is some philosophical issue they have” against getting the shots. However, he said, unvaccinated employees probably won’t be able to work on international flights because foreign governments are likely to require vaccination for anyone entering their countries.

Delta says the new policy is designed to protect other employees and passengers as travel recovers from last year’s lows during the worst of the pandemic. Earlier this year, the airline set up a vaccination center in its flight museum in Atlanta.