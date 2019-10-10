ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines is reporting better-than-expected profits for the third quarter as fuel prices fall.

Adjusted fuel expenses fell 10% during the three month reporting period.

Net income rose more than 13% to $1.5 billion, or $2.31 per share. Adjusted per-share earnings were $2.32, a nickel better than Wall Street projections, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

The airline, based in Atlanta, reported record revenue of $12.56 billion in the quarter, though that was just shy of expectations.

Shares of Delta Air Lines Inc. rose about 2% before the opening bell Thursday.

_____

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DAL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DAL