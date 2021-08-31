Delta Air Lines is hiring 1,500 flight attendants as it recovers from cutbacks last year caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new openings are on top of a similar number of flight attendants Delta is already bringing on board who had been in training or had conditional job offers before the pandemic disrupted plans.

In total, Delta said it will have 3,000 new flight attendants by summer 2022.

Delta requires all new hires to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. New flight attendants must be fully vaccinated before they start six weeks of training at its headquarters near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

The company said the flight-attendant jobs listed on its website at delta.com/careers may be posted for only a few days.

Those interested in becoming Delta flight attendants must have high school degrees or GEDs, be at least 21 years old by Jan. 1, 2022, and speak English fluently. The airline is also looking for applicants who can speak a second language, such as Dutch, French, German, Greek, Italian, Czech, Danish, Japanese and Hebrew.

The position requires “flexible hours, including nights, weekends, holidays and extended hours when needed,” according to the job listing. Some of the busiest periods for airline staff are holiday periods.

The company is particularly interested in candidates who have at least one year of experience in “personalized customer service, patient care or similar role,” or a position ensuring the safety or care of others.